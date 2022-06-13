PLP LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCTS DESIGNED TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF FIBER NETWORKS

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLP announced today that it is further expanding its industry-leading COYOTE® fiber optic product line and its extensive offering of FIBERLIGN® ADSS hardware solutions. The company will display these new fiber network solutions on June 13 and 14 at the 2022 Fiber Connect convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

"While PLP has recently invested in significant manufacturing capacity improvements to meet the growing demand for our current products, we have also been developing new product solutions that target today's fiber network deployments," said John Hofstetter, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations at PLP. "These new products will further solidify PLP as a leading supplier of fiber connectivity and ADSS hardware solutions to the U.S. market."

PLP's new fiber connectivity and ADSS cable solutions are detailed below:

COYOTE ® PedBox™ is an outdoor-rated distribution splice box specifically designed for pedestal applications. Its hinged splice platform can be removed to allow access to slack storage or to work in a location away from the pedestal.

FIBERLIGN ® Multi-Drop Brackets (Side and Direct Mount) allow for expanded architecture configurations by providing one innovative multi-drop attachment point for connecting multiple drop cables across a variety of turning angles. Each bracket effectively minimizes pole space, reducing attachment costs at the pole.

New Fiber Connectivity SolutionsNew ADSS Cable System Hardware Solutions

"These new products and product enhancements are innovations that will help advance the industry," said Matt Becker, Market Manager of U.S. Communications at PLP. "The expansion of our COYOTE fiber connectivity portfolio to include new OSP splice boxes and MDU wall boxes, as well as expansions to our industry-leading FIBERLIGN® ADSS Hardware solutions, which include unique multi-drop and flat drop solutions, will help push the boundaries of traditional network designs."

PLP's new connectivity and hardware solutions will be on display at Fiber Connect (Booth 925).

