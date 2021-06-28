PLT Appoints Sharon Peek as Technical Business Manager

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that it is has named Sharon Peek as Technical Business Manager as part of the company's global sales team. Before joining PLT, Ms. Peek spent seven years in sales, manufacturing and innovation positions at Innophos Nutrition/Novel Ingredients. She also worked for 15 years in a variety of roles at GNC's Nutra Manufacturing division. Her most recent position at GNC/Nutra was Vice President of Product Development, Engineering and Support Services. In her role at PLT Health Solutions, Ms. Peek will focus on supporting PLT customers through their new product development and launch processes via her background in innovation, manufacturing and operations. During her career, she has been an organizational leader in FDA-regulated industries.

According to Mark Stephens, Vice President of Sales for PLT Health Solutions, Sharon Peek's experience across product innovation, manufacturing and the regulatory process will strengthen PLT's ability to act as a commercialization partner for its customers – helping them accelerate time to market on health and wellness products. "At PLT, our goal is to become an innovation engine from ideation and best-in-class ingredients through the manufacture and launch of successful products. Sharon Peek has one of the most unique backgrounds in the industry spanning virtually every phase of consumer product launch," he said. "Sharon brings a diverse and meaningful blend of operations, product formulation, business insight, and technical sales to our team. I am looking forward to seeing how she will strengthen our relationships with executive leadership across our major customer portfolio, as well as help to build connections within the marketing departments of our important mass-market partners," he added.

Ms. Peek was awarded her Master's and Bachelor of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University. She started her career at Baxter Healthcare, serving in production and senior engineering roles. At GNC/Nutra, Ms. Peek started as Director of Solid Dosage Operations and later served as the Senior Director of Engineering for North America. While at GNC/Nutra, she managed 400 employees in a manufacturing operation that produced eight billion doses annually.

Asked about joining PLT Health Solutions, Ms. Peek said: "PLT is one of the most exciting ingredient innovators and suppliers in the business right now. The company is ideally structured to partner with consumer products companies to launch innovative new products. I'm looking forward to helping them become the go-to company for innovation and commercialization in our industry," she said.

