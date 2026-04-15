HydroGen Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKT1 / ISIN: US44887Q1085
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15.04.2026 15:39:50
Plug Advances Underground Hydrogen Storage Across Europe with H2CAST Milestone
Plug has reached a new milestone in Germany’s H2CAST (Hydrogen Cavern Storage Transition) project, successfully completing the hydrogen fill of salt caverns, marking a critical step forward for large-scale hydrogen storage in Europe.This achievement builds directly on the momentum established in 2025, when Plug first demonstrated its ability to reliably supply and deliver hydrogen to the project at scale.Building on a Proven FoundationIn October 2025, Plug announced the successful completion of the first phase of hydrogen deliveries to H2CAST, supplying 44.5 metric tons between April and August. That initial phase proved something essential: hydrogen can be transported, delivered, and integrated into existing infrastructure safely and reliably.Following that success, Plug secured a second contract for an additional 35 metric tons, further validating both the company’s capabilities and the growing demand for hydrogen solutions in Europe.Those deliveries have now contributed to the full cavern fill at H2CAST. In total, approximately 90 metric tons of hydrogen, equivalent to around 1 million standard cubic meters, have been transferred into the caverns, with the milestone marked by the unloading of roughly 200 trailers. The result is a fully filled pilot system that demonstrates hydrogen storage at a meaningful scale.Now, H2CAST moves beyond delivery and into demonstrated storage, showing that underground hydrogen storage in salt caverns is not just feasible, but operational.Why Salt Cavern Storage MattersThe H2CAST project, led by Gasunie and STORAG ETZEL, is focused on repurposing existing gas infrastructure to support the hydrogen economy. At its core is the use of salt caverns for storage, an approach expected to play a major role in balancing renewable energy.As wind and solar generation fluctuate, hydrogen storage provides a way to capture excess energy and release it when demand rises. This enables:Long-duration, high-capacity energy storageGreater grid stability and flexibilityReliable hydrogen supply for industrial usersWith the successful fill now complete, H2CAST offers real-world proof that this model works and that existing cavern infrastructure can be effectively adapted for hydrogen use.End-to-End Execution Across the Hydrogen Value ChainPlug’s role in H2CAST highlights its ability to execute across the full hydrogen value chain: from production to delivery to infrastructure integration.Across both phases of the project, Plug:Supplied nearly 80 metric tons of hydrogenSourced supply from the Hy2Gen ATLANTIS electrolyzer facility in Werlte, GermanyLeveraged its fleet of Multi Element Gas Containers (MEGCs) for transportDeployed a custom-designed unloading skid to integrate with existing infrastructureEnabled safe and efficient transfer of hydrogen into the cavern systemThis level of integration is increasingly important as hydrogen projects scale from pilot programs to critical energy infrastructure. It also reflects how quickly the market is evolving from early constraints around limited transport and supply to more localized production and streamlined logistics.As CEO Jose Luis Crespo noted:“Scaling hydrogen in the real world requires more than production. It’s about reliable delivery, infrastructure integration, and storage at scale. H2CAST shows that the full hydrogen value chain is no longer theoretical, it’s operational.”Supporting Europe’s Energy TransitionEurope’s push to decarbonize industry and reduce reliance on fossil fuels continues to accelerate demand for hydrogen. Ambitious targets for green hydrogen adoption, combined with plans to expand hydrogen pipeline networks across the region, are driving rapid infrastructure development.Storage is a key piece of that puzzle and projects like H2CAST demonstrate how existing assets can be repurposed to meet future energy needs. As additional infrastructure comes online, including future connections to national hydrogen networks, sites like Etzel are expected to play an increasingly important role as storage hubs.Looking AheadWith the caverns now filled, the next phase of H2CAST will focus on above-ground systems, including gas purification, compression, and quality monitoring, as well as multi-cycle storage testing to further validate long-term performance.For Plug, this milestone is part of a broader strategy to expand its European footprint through its GenEco electrolyzer platform, growing production capacity, and participation in large-scale infrastructure projects. Its vertically integrated model, spanning production, logistics, storage, and end use, positions the company to support multiple revenue streams while enabling the broader hydrogen ecosystem.The completion of the H2CAST hydrogen fill marks more than a technical milestone. It represents tangible progress from proving hydrogen delivery at scale to enabling the infrastructure needed to store it and bringing Europe one step closer to a reliable, hydrogen-powered energy system.The post Plug Advances Underground Hydrogen Storage Across Europe with H2CAST Milestone appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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