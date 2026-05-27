Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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27.05.2026 15:55:04
Plug and Carlton Power: Barrow Green Hydrogen Achieves FID, Bringing Industrial-Scale Hydrogen to the UK
Reaching final investment decision (FID) is one of the clearest signals that a project is moving from vision to reality.That’s why the 30 MW Barrow Green Hydrogen project reaching FID is such a significant and exciting milestone for Plug, its partners, and the broader European hydrogen market.Plug will supply 30 MW of GenEco Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for the Barrow project in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, helping bring one of the UK’s most important industrial decarbonization projects into construction and delivery.For the hydrogen industry, milestones like this matter. Achieving FID demonstrates that the commercial structure, financing, technology selection, renewable power agreements, and industrial demand are all aligned and ready for execution.Barrow’s progression to FID represents growing momentum for large-scale green hydrogen deployment and growing confidence in Plug’s electrloyzer technology and execution capabilities.A Landmark Moment for the Barrow ProjectPhoto credit: GHECOThe Barrow Green Hydrogen project is being developed by Green Hydrogen Energy Company (GHECO), the joint venture established by Schroders Greencoat and Carlton Power.Once operational, the facility is expected to produce approximately 100 GWh of green hydrogen annually using renewable electricity. The hydrogen will supply Kimberly-Clark’s manufacturing site in Barrow-in-Furness, where products including Andrex® and Kleenex® are produced.The project is expected to reduce the facility’s natural gas consumption by up to 50%, helping avoid approximately 18,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.Importantly, Barrow is the first of GHECO’s three Plug-supported hydrogen projects to move into execution, establishing an important precedent for future UK hydrogen deployment.“With Barrow now having reached FID, we are moving our largest UK project from award into execution and advancing the delivery of industrial-scale green hydrogen to Kimberly-Clark, a multinational corporation,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plug. “This milestone reflects continued confidence in our GenEco electrolyzer technology and its proven performance at scale across projects.”Why FID Is Such an Important MilestoneIn large-scale energy infrastructure, FID is more than an announcement, it is the point where projects become real.Achieving FID means the critical building blocks are in place:Financing has been securedCommercial agreements are finalizedLong-term offtake demand is establishedRenewable power supply is contractedTechnology partners are selectedConstruction and execution can beginFor the hydrogen industry specifically, projects reaching FID help validate the long-term commercial viability of green hydrogen and build confidence across the market.The Barrow project brings together many of the elements needed to successfully scale hydrogen infrastructure:Long-term industrial demand through Kimberly-ClarkRenewable electricity supplied through a long-term PPA with SEFEUK Government support through Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1)Proven PEM electrolyzer technology from PlugTogether, these components create a strong foundation for reliable, scalable hydrogen production.A Major Step Forward for Plug in EuropeThe Barrow project was originally announced as part of Plug’s award to supply 55 MW of GenEco electrolyzers across three UK projects: Barrow, Trafford, and Langage.With Barrow now reaching FID, Plug’s UK hydrogen portfolio is entering a new phase — moving from project awards into active execution.This milestone also reinforces Plug’s growing presence in Europe, one of the company’s most strategic growth markets. Plug continues advancing multi-gigawatt electrolyzer opportunities across the UK, Spain, and additional European markets.As industrial customers increasingly seek practical decarbonization solutions, projects like Barrow demonstrate how green hydrogen can move beyond concept and into operation at meaningful scale.Celebrating Momentum for the Hydrogen EconomyThe Barrow Green Hydrogen project reaching FID is not only a milestone for a single facility, it is another important proof point for the broader hydrogen economy.It reflects the collaboration required to bring large-scale hydrogen projects forward: committed industrial partners, renewable energy integration, supportive policy frameworks, infrastructure investment, and trusted technology providers all working together to accelerate decarbonization.For Plug, Barrow represents both meaningful progress and continued momentum as more hydrogen projects advance toward execution globally.As the industry continues to mature, milestones like FID will increasingly define the transition from hydrogen ambition to hydrogen deployment and Barrow is an important example of that transition now underway.Read more from Schroders Greencoat and Carlton Power: https://www.schroderscapital.com/en/global/professional/media-centre/schroders-greencoat-and-carlton-power-reach-final-investment-decision-on-barrow-green-hydrogen-project/The post Plug and Carlton Power: Barrow Green Hydrogen Achieves FID, Bringing Industrial-Scale Hydrogen to the UK appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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