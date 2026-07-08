Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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08.07.2026 14:00:00
Plug and Expander Energy Collaborate to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production in Canada
The transition to cleaner fuels will require more than new technologies. It will require collaboration across the hydrogen, biomass, and energy ecosystems.That’s why Plug and Expander Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to integrate Plug’s GenEco PEM electrolyzer technology into Expander’s proprietary Biomass Electrolysis to Liquids (BETL®) process for the proposed Mackenzie Biofuel Project in British Columbia.The project represents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how hydrogen can enable new pathways for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other low-carbon fuels from forestry waste. If developed as planned, the facility would become the first of its kind in Canada, helping create value from regional biomass resources while supporting broader decarbonization goals.Expanding the Role of ElectrolyzersAs demand for low-carbon fuels continues to accelerate, electrolyzers are playing an increasingly important role beyond traditional hydrogen applications. Plug’s GenEco platform is designed to provide the hydrogen needed to support a broad range of industrial processes, including emerging pathways for sustainable fuel production.Through its collaboration with Expander Energy, Plug will work to develop an integrated hydrogen and oxygen system tailored to the requirements of the proposed Mackenzie Biofuel Project. The effort highlights how electrolyzer technology can unlock new applications for hydrogen while supporting the development of cleaner energy solutions.Sustainable aviation fuel is expected to play a critical role in aviation’s decarbonization journey. As governments, airlines, and fuel producers pursue ambitious emissions reduction goals, demand for SAF continues to grow, creating opportunities for innovative approaches to fuel production.The proposed Mackenzie facility aims to convert forestry biomass into renewable fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel, creating a new source of low-carbon energy while reducing reliance on conventional fossil fuels. If fully developed, the Mackenzie BC project could ultimately produce up to 120 million litres of renewable fuels annually and avoid up to 360,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.For Plug, the project represents another example of how electrolyzer technology is enabling new growth opportunities and helping customers and partners bring innovative clean energy projects to commercial scale.Building the Hydrogen Economy Through Strategic PartnershipsAt Plug, we believe advancing the hydrogen economy requires strong partnerships and innovative applications that move the industry from concept to commercial reality.Our collaboration with Expander Energy represents another example of how hydrogen technologies are being applied to address real-world energy challenges and support the growth of emerging markets such as sustainable aviation fuel.As electrolyzer adoption continues to expand, Plug remains focused on delivering the technologies and expertise needed to help customers and partners bring the next generation of clean energy projects to life.The post Plug and Expander Energy Collaborate to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production in Canada appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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