Plug and Play ADGM Hosts Their Second Annual Demo Day Featuring Over 20 Fintech, Traveltech and Healthtech Startups

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest startup accelerator and corporate innovation platform, and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre based in Abu Dhabi, are hosting their second annual Plug and Play ADGM Demo Day on December 17th, 2019.

This is our largest event of the year where the space will be filled with startups, corporations, government entities, and venture capitalists changing the region. Audience members will hear key announcements from the Plug and Play team, over 20 startup pitches focused on financial services, health, and travel, as well as have the opportunity to see product demos and exhibitions by our MENA corporate partners. Some technology focus areas of the startups include open banking, data management, cybersecurity, identify verification, and more.

Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director (Capital Markets), Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM said: "We are excited about Plug and Play's Demo Day as it dovetails well with ADGM's ongoing commitment to bolster the development of tech startups and entrepreneurs across key sectors, including Fintech and Travel & Hospitality, across the UAE and the wider MENA region. This Demo Day provides a strategic platform for up-and-coming tech innovators to showcase their latest solutions to leading corporates in the UAE and surrounding region. At ADGM, we will continue to rally our key partners in initiatives that foster an integrated and holistic ecosystem for businesses to thrive and succeed."

"We're incredibly excited for our second Plug and Play ADGM Demo Day. The event will represent a culmination of our efforts with our startups and partners across Financial Services, Travel & Hospitality and Healthcare. We look forward to having voices from around the world share their knowledge, experiences, products, and insights as we look to continue supporting Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a globally recognized knowledge-based economy," said Omeed Mehrinfar, Managing Partner, Middle East at Plug and Play.

The event will also feature an exciting discussion about building an ecosystem, taking risks, and fostering innovation in Abu Dhabi. Panelists represent key government entities across financial, travel, hospitality, and healthcare sectors.

Plug and Play ADGM's Ecosystem Partners that continue to support the development of Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurial community are ADGM Academy, Hub71, Magnitt, Shorooq Partners, and VentureSouq.

Event registration for the Plug and Play ADGM Demo Day on December 17th, 2019 can be found here: https://www.pnpadgmdemoday.com/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths panning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

* Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

