Plug and Play Cleveland Selects Six Startups For Their Health Program

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Cleveland has announced the selection of 6 new startups into the Spring 2021 Health Program. These startups were selected with input from Plug and Play's corporate partners, including University Hospitals, to join the virtual program that will run through June 2021. Of the six startups, two are internationally based. The full list of startups can be found on the website and address detection, diagnostics, clinical trials, revenue cycle management, and remote patient monitoring focus areas.

Throughout the next three months, the startups will work with Plug and Play's partners with the goal to improve patient care and outcomes, streamline the provider experience, and positively impact healthcare delivery.

"Over the last year, the shifting healthcare landscape opened the door for impressive gains by health startups, and we are very excited to work with these six that are addressing some of the most pressing issues in healthcare," said Jennifer Thomas, Managing Director of Plug and Play Cleveland. "These young companies will play a role in the future of care delivery and we look forward to supporting them in their success."

Upon selection, these startups will have the opportunity to grow, connect, and engage with Plug and Play's global network of corporate partners, venture capitalists, and alumni. The programs have transitioned to a fully virtual curriculum wherein the selected companies will be connected virtually to partners in private one-on-one sessions and have the potential to be featured in webinars hosted by Plug and Play.

"As we emerge from 2020 and enter into the next era of healthcare, working with startups will prove to be essential for any healthcare system's strategy," said David Sylvan, President of University Hospital Ventures, the innovation and commercialization arm of University Hospitals. "We are grateful to Plug and Play Cleveland and excited to realize our new future as we engage with this group of entrepreneurs and begin deploying the most promising solutions to our unmet needs."

Plug and Play's US Health program is located in Cleveland and Silicon Valley. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

This batch will graduate during Plug and Play's Summer Summit 2021 in mid-June. Please reach out to reserve attendance.

