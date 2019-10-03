Plug and Play Insurtech Selects 14 Startups for Batch Three of their Insurtech Europe Program

MUNICH, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech Europe, Plug and Play's Insurtech platform based in Munich, Germany, announced the 14 startups that have been selected for its third batch.

The winter program aims to facilitate opportunities for pilots, POCs, and new relationships between the selected batch startups and Plug and Play's global ecosystem with a special focus on the corporate partners Munich Re, Generali, Versicherungskammer Bayern, Talanx, Irish Life, Willis Towers Watson, Swiss Re, Covea and the most recently, Baloise.

"Plug and Play is offering us the chance to connect with new partners that are outside our core insurance business," says Sibylle Fischer, Manager of Strategic Venturing & Startup Scouting at Baloise. "We are delighted about our new partnership, which will help us to expand our ecosystem network."

"We are truly honored to work with so many major European Insurance players, and believe we offer our batch startups an incredibly unique opportunity. We look forward to seeing what we can accomplish on this program with the energy levels so high," says Robert Pechholz, Munich Lead and Corporate Partnerships Manager for Insurtech Europe at Plug and Play.

Plug and Play does not take equity as a prerequisite to joining the program and there is no cost for the selected startups to participate. Plug and Play invests separately from the activities of the program and is ranked as one of Silicon Valley's most active early stage investors. The startups will remain part of the ecosystem even after the program's EXPO Day on February 5th.

Click below to learn more about the 14 startups participating in the Insurtech Europe program:

Curiosity 's Mosaik software helps companies build AI-solutions for their unstructured text data. It offers easy customisation while performing at enterprise scale and security. Customers use Mosaik-based solutions for document similarity, classification, semantic search, and more. Find out more at curiosity.ai

DreamQuark - Financial Services can use, trust and control DreamQuark's AI to solve their day-to-day business challenges. Find out more at dreamquark.com

EasySend is a no-code smart form builder that empowers enterprises to quickly convert paper forms into compliant digital processes with deep-analytics in less than two weeks. EasySend has been adopted by over 90% of the Israeli financial and insurance market and tier-1 US and German financial institutions. Find out more easysend.io

Glassbox - Insurance companies are locked out of their digital channels. They don't know what's really happening there, how their online Customers are experiencing their websites or mobile apps. Glassbox helps Insurers remain digitally compliant whilst keeping their customers happy and safe, with the most complete and secure digital experience orchestration solution on the market. Find out more at glassboxdigital.com

SlidePiper is building Artificial Intelligence for Customer Onboarding, KYC and Compliance Automation for the financial industry. SlidePiper starts by building an enhanced customer experience then our technology automatically builds the onboarding management and compliance dashboard and tools to track, check and validate the whole process. SlidePiper does this faster, cheaper & more accurate by eliminating room for human error. Find out more at slidepiper.com

Vizru delivers business AI process automation, data visualization and collaboration in real-time across your cloud and on-premise systems. Find out more at vizru.com

Voiceitt 's automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology uses AI to help people with speech impairments communicate. Find out more at voiceitt.com

YUKKA Lab the leading provider of Augmented Language Intelligence has developed a unique real-time currency for the sentiment of every company, topic & industry. Find out more at yukkalab.com

Aktivo seamlessly captures real-time health and lifestyle data from a smartphone and generates a digital biomarker that predicts health and longevity. Insurers utilise Aktivo to acquire, engage and retain high-value customers, and to price and manage risk at scale. Find out more aktivolabs.com

Cobee is a one-stop SaaS solution for companies to manage all their employee benefits by providing them with a simple App and a VISA card to consume their products in a flexible manner. Find out more at cobee.io

Knexus AI platform enables brands to deliver best and latest content (social, marketing & product) in real time, making it hyper relevant to drive customer decisions across owned digital channels. Knexus substantially increases eCommerce sales whilst reducing marketing operation costs. Find out more at knexusgroup.com

Cytegic - With 4 US Granted Patents, Cytegic's innovative, mature cyber risk platform is the industry's first, end-to-end solution automating cyber risk quantification and management across the entire insurance and risk value chain. Utilized globally by insurers, enterprises and global consulting partners Cytegic translates cyber risk into the language we all understand; dollars and ROI. Find out more at cytegic.com

Fixico is an online platform that offers a new and fully digital way to handle car damage claims for insurance and fleet companies. The innovative platform offers a unique customer experience, an end-to-end repair management solution and leverages the largest body repair shop network in Europe . Find out more at fixico-business.com

Previsico enables real time actionable flood warnings using the latest weather predictions to make street-level flood nowcasts and forecasts. Find our more at previsico.com

About Plug and Play Insurtech

Established in 2016, Plug and Play Insurtech is one of Plug and Play's largest industry-specific programs. Alongside its headquarters in Silicon Valley, this platform runs programs in six global locations including Beijing, Munich, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. The program currently has over 80 corporate participants including Farmers Insurance, Allianz, Nationwide, SOMPO Digital Lab, and Travelers, and has worked with hundreds of international Insurtech startups to date.

For more information, visit http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/insurance/ .

Plug and Play Insurtech Contact: insurtech-munich@pnptc.com

About Insurtech Hub Munich

InsurTech Hub Munich is one out of twelve digital hubs initiated by the German Federal Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with insurtech startups, corporate partners, investors and research institutions, all based in Munich. Our goal is to determine the future of the insurance sector by providing a platform for the everyday exchange between all important current and future players, building meaningful partnerships across industries and enabling alternative ideas and business models.

For more information, visit https://www.insurtech-munich.com/.

Insurtech Hub Munich Contact: hello@insurtech-munich.com

