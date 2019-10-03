|
Plug and Play Insurtech Selects 14 Startups for Batch Three of their Insurtech Europe Program
MUNICH, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech Europe, Plug and Play's Insurtech platform based in Munich, Germany, announced the 14 startups that have been selected for its third batch.
The winter program aims to facilitate opportunities for pilots, POCs, and new relationships between the selected batch startups and Plug and Play's global ecosystem with a special focus on the corporate partners Munich Re, Generali, Versicherungskammer Bayern, Talanx, Irish Life, Willis Towers Watson, Swiss Re, Covea and the most recently, Baloise.
"Plug and Play is offering us the chance to connect with new partners that are outside our core insurance business," says Sibylle Fischer, Manager of Strategic Venturing & Startup Scouting at Baloise. "We are delighted about our new partnership, which will help us to expand our ecosystem network."
"We are truly honored to work with so many major European Insurance players, and believe we offer our batch startups an incredibly unique opportunity. We look forward to seeing what we can accomplish on this program with the energy levels so high," says Robert Pechholz, Munich Lead and Corporate Partnerships Manager for Insurtech Europe at Plug and Play.
Plug and Play does not take equity as a prerequisite to joining the program and there is no cost for the selected startups to participate. Plug and Play invests separately from the activities of the program and is ranked as one of Silicon Valley's most active early stage investors. The startups will remain part of the ecosystem even after the program's EXPO Day on February 5th.
About Plug and Play Insurtech
Established in 2016, Plug and Play Insurtech is one of Plug and Play's largest industry-specific programs. Alongside its headquarters in Silicon Valley, this platform runs programs in six global locations including Beijing, Munich, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. The program currently has over 80 corporate participants including Farmers Insurance, Allianz, Nationwide, SOMPO Digital Lab, and Travelers, and has worked with hundreds of international Insurtech startups to date.
For more information, visit http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/insurance/.
Plug and Play Insurtech Contact: insurtech-munich@pnptc.com
About Insurtech Hub Munich
InsurTech Hub Munich is one out of twelve digital hubs initiated by the German Federal Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with insurtech startups, corporate partners, investors and research institutions, all based in Munich. Our goal is to determine the future of the insurance sector by providing a platform for the everyday exchange between all important current and future players, building meaningful partnerships across industries and enabling alternative ideas and business models.
For more information, visit https://www.insurtech-munich.com/.
Insurtech Hub Munich Contact: hello@insurtech-munich.com
