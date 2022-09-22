Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 23:33:00

Plug and Play Selects Final Startup Batches of 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has accepted its final batch of startups to participate in the last of its Silicon Valley programs of the year. These programs will run through November and focus on the following industries: 

Plug and Play will showcase these selected startups at their Silicon Valley November 2022 Summit.

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: https://pnptc.in/SiliconValleyNovember2022

"As we approach the end of the year, we're excited to host our final programs and end 2022 with a bang. I have no doubt this new batch of startups will show up and stand out and we'll be able to make confident predictions for new disruptions and technologies in 2023," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play. 

Plug and Play has built an ecosystem that connects change-makers and leading organizations. With its network of 50,000 startups, 500 major corporations worldwide, and hundreds of venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies, the company has positioned itself to develop and implement the technologies of tomorrow.

Over the next three months, participating startups will have the chance to attend exclusive events, mentor sessions, and private dealflows where they'll be introduced to Plug and Play's substantial network. This will give startups an advantage for potential pilots, PoCs, investments, and other collaborations. There's no equity requirement for startups to take part in any Plug and Play program.

These programs will conclude November 15-17th at Plug and Play's Silicon Valley November Summit. Please note that this year Plug and Play's Health startups will graduate at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas held November 13-16th.

To learn more about Plug and Play's approach to innovation, visit their website.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com 

Media Contact
Allison Romero
allison@pnptc.com 

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-selects-final-startup-batches-of-2022-301631657.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen