“This is a monumental day for the American people as lawmakers come together to make a significant investment in clean energy and job creation. The House’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 represents our country’s commitment to creating a cleaner future with green hydrogen. We are thrilled to see the bill through the House and on its way to the White House.” Andy Marsh, CEOThe post Plug CEO Andy Marsh on Passage of Inflation Reduction Act appeared first on Plug Power.