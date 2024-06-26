Plug CEO Andy Marsh to Participate in the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference

LATHAM, N.Y., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, is pleased to announce that CEO Andy Marsh will participate in the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference held at the Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane in London UK on June 26, 2024.



This industry-leading conference yields hundreds of attendees and is well known for bringing together top executives from innovative growth companies from a variety of sectors including sustainability and technology with institutional investors.

During the conference, Plug CEO Andy Marsh, and VP Investor Relations Roberto Friedlander, will meet directly with over two dozen representatives from some of the world's largest money management firms. All meetings will be conducted in a 1-on-1 or small group format, consisting of 40-minute sessions to facilitate extensive interaction and provide a comprehensive understanding of Plug’s overall business and strategy.

For more information, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_103811/conference_home.html

