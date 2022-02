Plug in your car … but only Britain’s richer motorists can charge up cheaply

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Drivers with no off-street parking must use public charging points and miss £950 in savings, warns thinktankAlmost 10 million households in England and Wales risk missing out on savings of £950 a year that come from owning an electric car, according to a study warning that richer households stand to benefit most.About a third of households have no access to off-street parking or a personal garage, so will miss out on lower costs from charging the cars using cheaper overnight electricity. Continue reading...