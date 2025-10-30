Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

30.10.2025 14:25:08

Plug Power, Allied Biofuels Ink 2 GW Electrolyzer Deal

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), a provider of comprehensive hydrogen solutions, on Thursday said it has entered into a supply agreement with Allied Biofuels FE LLC (ABF) for up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of its GenEco PEM electrolyzer systems.

The deal will support ABF's development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), electro-sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), and green diesel projects, with a final investment decision expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Building on Plug's previously announced 3 GW collaboration with Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) in Australia, the new agreement with ABF raises the total contracted electrolyzer capacity between Plug and its Allied partners to 5 GW across two major clean energy projects.

