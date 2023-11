Plug Power Earnings: What Went Wrong

Is this the end for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG)?Earlier this month, the biggest name in hydrogen fuel cells -- or it used to be; now Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is bigger -- disappointed investors in a big way when it reported Q3 sales and earnings that fell far short of expectations. Instead of the $238.9 million in sales that Wall Street had told investors to expect, Plug reported sales of only $198.7 million. And instead of a $0.30 per share loss, Plug admitted it lost $0.47 per share -- more than half again as bad as expected.Plug Power stock promptly plummeted 40%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel