02.02.2022 16:32:16
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla and Caterpillar Execs as Vice Presidents
Plug Power is strengthening our bench as we expand green hydrogen infrastructure globally. We have recently hired two new Vice Presidents: Colleen Klaiber, a 20-year veteran in security, safety, health and environment, and Brandon Snyder, a global leader in factory materials management.As Plug Power’s new Vice President of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Colleen Klaiber will report to David Mindnich, Plug Power’s EVP of Global Manufacturing. She will provide leadership and accountability for the development, management, and implementation of all sustainability, environmental, safety and occupational health compliance programs for domestic and international locations.“I couldn’t be more excited about the road ahead with Plug Power,” Klaiber said. “As economies throughout the world seek to decarbonize and build a greener future, I’m thrilled to be on the front lines of the green hydrogen revolution. In this new role, I’ll work to strategically advance Plug Power’s security, safety, health and environmental sustainability as we continue to scale our infrastructure throughout North America, Europe and Asia.”Prior to joining Plug Power, Klaiber spent the last six years at Solar Turbines (a Caterpillar company), where she served as the Global Director of Environmental, Health, and Safety overseeing more than 7,500 employees across 86 sites throughout the world. She previously worked in a similar capacity for various Caterpillar businesses and divisions, including Caterpillar Electric Power, Caterpillar Product Development, and Caterpillar Mining.Plug Power’s new VP of Supply Chain, Warehousing and Logistics, Brandon Snyder, will also report directly to David Mindnich. Snyder will advance Plug Power’s operations and supplier management capabilities across its growing footprint of green hydrogen plants and infrastructure throughout the world. In this role, he will contribute to Plug Power’s green hydrogen generation network buildout in North America, while advancing the company’s capabilities in factory materials management globally.“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join Plug Power,” said Snyder. “The company is on track to deliver 500 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen by 2025 as countries, industries and businesses all over the world embrace the promise of clean, green hydrogen. Plug Power has already built a powerful hydrogen highway that extends across North America. And in the years ahead, the company will repeat this success in Europe and Asia. It’s an extraordinary time to join this visionary team.”Prior to joining Plug Power, Snyder served as Tesla’s Director of Production Operations and On-Site Supplier Management at the company’s Gigafactories, where he led a production and materials team of 1,600 employees responsible for factory materials management, Tesla Model 3 drive train production, and supplier management operations. Previously, he worked at Honeywell International for 10 years, where he helped transform supply chain and materials management in a variety of leadership roles, including Director of Materials and Operations Execution and Senior Manager of Global Demand and Asset Planning.Plug welcomes both of these exceptional executives as we continue to work hard to build the green hydrogen economy together.The post Plug Power Hires Former Tesla and Caterpillar Execs as Vice Presidents appeared first on Plug Power.
