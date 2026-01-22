Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power Is Skyrocketing Today -- Is the Stock a Buy for 2026?

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is surging higher in Thursday's trading and was up 16.4% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. The hydrogen-power specialist's valuation is surging in response to an Ask Me Anything (AMA) event on Reddit that CEO Andy Marsh is participating in. The AMA event will take place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST and provide investors with some insights into Plug Power's growth initiatives and desired fundraising moves. Image source: Getty Images.In addition to providing some material information about Plug Power's strategies and the company's desire to sell new shares, some investors may be betting that the Reddit session will help Plug Power achieve meme-stock status. Despite today's pop, Plug Power's share price is down 84% over the last three years of trading. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
