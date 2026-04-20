Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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20.04.2026 11:54:00
Plug Power Is Still Under $4. Here's Whether Long-Term Investors Should Pounce.
For a quarter-century, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has faced an uphill battle with its hydrogen business. During that time, the company has failed to report a full-year annual profit. But there is a renewed sense of optimism, as management is taking steps to be more efficient and setting an ambitious goal of achieving positive operating income by next year.Recent moves by the company are showing some signs of progress. With shares trading below $4, is now the time to pounce on Plug Power stock? Let's dive into its turnaround efforts to find out.Last year, Plug Power announced Project Quantum Leap, a major restructuring plan to turn it from a cash-burning, investor-diluting operation into a fully profitable one that can finally generate positive cash flow and reward shareholders. The company hopes to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the fourth quarter of this year, positive operating income next year, and full profitability by 2028.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
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14.04.26
|ITM Power-Aktie im Höhenflug: Regierungspaket sorgt für Kurssprung - auch Plug Power und NEL ASA gefragt (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Plug Power-Aktie dennoch schwächer: CEO setzt auf mehr Transparenz - Großauftrag im Blick (finanzen.at)
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03.03.26
|Plug Power-Aktie steigt nach Zahlen deutlich (finanzen.at)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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23.01.26
|Plug Power-Aktie im Blick: Walmart-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
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18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
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02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
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21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Plug Power Inc.
|2,29
|-3,26%