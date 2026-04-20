Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.04.2026 11:54:00

Plug Power Is Still Under $4. Here's Whether Long-Term Investors Should Pounce.

For a quarter-century, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has faced an uphill battle with its hydrogen business. During that time, the company has failed to report a full-year annual profit. But there is a renewed sense of optimism, as management is taking steps to be more efficient and setting an ambitious goal of achieving positive operating income by next year.Recent moves by the company are showing some signs of progress. With shares trading below $4, is now the time to pounce on Plug Power stock? Let's dive into its turnaround efforts to find out.Last year, Plug Power announced Project Quantum Leap, a major restructuring plan to turn it from a cash-burning, investor-diluting operation into a fully profitable one that can finally generate positive cash flow and reward shareholders. The company hopes to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the fourth quarter of this year, positive operating income next year, and full profitability by 2028.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Plug Power Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Plug Power Inc. 2,29 -3,26% Plug Power Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit schwachem Wochenstart -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost nahmen zum Wochenbeginn Fahrt auf.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen