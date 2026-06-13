Here Aktie

Here für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.06.2026 18:15:00

Plug Power Is Undergoing a Massive Transformation: Here Are 3 Things Investors Need to Know

For over a quarter of a century, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been building out a hydrogen infrastructure ecosystem, but its efforts have borne little fruit. Since going public, Plug Power has never turned an annual profit.The company is looking to buck its 25-year trend and lean into its most promising businesses while cutting those that have been dragging it down, and the transformation could make it a worthwhile investment.However, before you buy the stock, here are three things to know about Plug Power's makeover.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Here

mehr Nachrichten