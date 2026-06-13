Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
13.06.2026 18:15:00
Plug Power Is Undergoing a Massive Transformation: Here Are 3 Things Investors Need to Know
For over a quarter of a century, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been building out a hydrogen infrastructure ecosystem, but its efforts have borne little fruit. Since going public, Plug Power has never turned an annual profit.The company is looking to buck its 25-year trend and lean into its most promising businesses while cutting those that have been dragging it down, and the transformation could make it a worthwhile investment.However, before you buy the stock, here are three things to know about Plug Power's makeover.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!