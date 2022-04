Plug Power Jumped Tuesday, So Why Is It Now Down 10% This Week?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fuel cell and hydrogen producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a roller coaster of a week. On Tuesday, when the company announced a big new deal with Walmart, the stock rose double digits. But it was all downhill from there. By Friday-morning trading, Plug Power shares were actually trading down by more than 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's a swing of of nearly 20% from the peak to the low this week. Image source: Getty Images.The early-week surge came after the supplier of hydrogen fuel cells announced a new agreement with existing customer Walmart. The deal gives the world's largest retailer the option to purchase 20 tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen from Plug Power to fuel its network of material-handling forklifts. But the market seems to see two things that are overriding the enthusiasm for Plug's new green hydrogen announcement.