Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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22.04.2026 20:10:00
Plug Power Looks Like a Bargain on the Surface. Here's What Investors Should Know.
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a developer of hydrogen charging technologies, trades at just over five times this year's sales. Yet analysts expect its revenue to grow at a 17% CAGR from 2025 to 2028, with its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turning positive in the final year. Its stock would also need to more than double to reach Wall Street's highest price target of $7.00 -- which Craig-Hallum's Eric Stine set earlier this year.Therefore, the bulls might argue that Plug Power's stock -- which has already rallied nearly 260% over the past 12 months -- still looks like a bargain in this choppy market. However, investors should keep a few things in mind before hopping aboard the bandwagon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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