28.02.2022 21:58:00
Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?
Geopolitical tension remains extraordinarily high today as fighting continues in Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, are responding to the crisis, which has seen oil prices soar, by looking for stocks that could potentially prosper from the situation -- stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is hitting a mark it hasn't seen since earlier in January.With the fuel cell specialist's stock rising as much as 14% earlier in the trading session, investors may now wonder if it's too late to pick up shares or if there's still potential for Plug Power to pop even higher.Global interest in adopting hydrogen solutions has ramped up considerably over the past few years. Plug Power has benefited from this enthusiasm, and the company has emerged as one of the leading fuel-cell-oriented businesses. But the bullish fervor surrounding the stock belies some serious concerns.Continue reading
