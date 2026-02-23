Plug Power Aktie

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

23.02.2026 22:05:00

Plug Power Stock: Dead, or a Future Clean-Energy Beast in the Making?

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been working for over two decades to establish its hydrogen energy business. Since going public in 1999, the company has never generated full-year operating profit, highlighting the struggles of getting its business off the ground.The company has a long history of burning cash and losing money. Moving forward, the company is slashing costs and focusing on profitability. For investors considering buying Plug Power stock, here are some key points to keep in mind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
