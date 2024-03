Plug Power Stock Has 25% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

When Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported earnings last week, investors got some mixed messages about the company: On the one hand, Plug missed sales and earnings estimates in 2023, losing $2.30 per share for the year (which is bad news). On the other hand, Plug cited plans to create and sell $1 billion worth of new stock, and to secure a new $1.6 billion loan from the Department of Energy, as giving it sufficient "liquidity" that there is "no longer substantial doubt of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern" -- which is good news. After selling off initially on the loss, Plug Power ended the day in the green. And according to investment banking firm Craig-Hallum, this is only the beginning. Roughly one year from now, claims this banker, Plug Power stock (currently trading just under $4 a share), could be worth $5 a share -- a 25% upside for new investors. Is Craig-Hallum right in their analysis? Anything is possible, but to be perfectly honest, I'm not too keen on Plug Power 's prospects to reward investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel