Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
16.08.2026 12:54:00
Plug Power Tested a Backup Power System With Microsoft. Here's Why the CEO Says That's Not a Real Pivot Yet.
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently tested a backup power system in collaboration with Microsoft. The move comes amid hyperscalers' ever-increasing appetite for energy, and tech giants are exploring every possible avenue -- from gas turbines to hydrogen fuel cells -- to meet their energy needs.CEO Jose Luis Crespo told investors this venture doesn't signal a fundamental shift in the company's strategy. Instead, Plug Power continues to focus on its core operations while reeling in expenses as it looks to become profitable.Here's what investors need to know about Plug Power and where things could go from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
13.08.26
|Goldman Sachs warnt: Schuldenfinanzierter KI-Boom bei Tech-Aktien wie Meta, Alphabet und Microsoft riskant (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Microsoft-Aktie: Warum Bernstein trotz 30-Prozent-Rally weiteres Potenzial sieht (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|SpaceX-Aktie: Warum Microsoft bei Musks KI-Offensive wichtig werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)