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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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16.08.2026 12:54:00

Plug Power Tested a Backup Power System With Microsoft. Here's Why the CEO Says That's Not a Real Pivot Yet.

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently tested a backup power system in collaboration with Microsoft. The move comes amid hyperscalers' ever-increasing appetite for energy, and tech giants are exploring every possible avenue -- from gas turbines to hydrogen fuel cells -- to meet their energy needs.CEO Jose Luis Crespo told investors this venture doesn't signal a fundamental shift in the company's strategy. Instead, Plug Power continues to focus on its core operations while reeling in expenses as it looks to become profitable.Here's what investors need to know about Plug Power and where things could go from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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