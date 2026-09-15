Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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15.09.2026 14:00:00
Plug Power to Meet with Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Plug Power will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 15, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. Paul Middleton, Chief Financial Officer, and Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors to discuss the Company’s financial strategy, commercial progress, capital allocation priorities, and continued execution toward long-term profitable growth.
The conference provides an opportunity for Plug to share updates on its financial transformation, commercial execution, and investments supporting the continued expansion of its integrated hydrogen network across North America and international markets.
Event Details
- Date: September 15, 2026
- Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
- Location: Manhattan, New York
- Participants: Paul Middleton, Chief Financial Officer; Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations
Additional information on Plug’s investor conference participation can be found in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website: HERE
The post Plug Power to Meet with Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference appeared first on Plug Power.
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