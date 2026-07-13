Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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13.07.2026 15:56:42
Plug Power To Sell Graham, Texas Project To Stream For $76.5 Mln; Amends Gateway, New York Deal
(RTTNews) - On Monday, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), an electrical component company, announced two transactions with Stream US Data Centers, LLC, comprising sale of Graham, Texas Project, and restructure of the terms of its previously announced sale of stake in Gateway project, New York.
The companies are also actively exploring other opportunities for Plug to deploy its products into the data center industry.
In the first transaction, Plug's Graham, Texas Project will be sold to Stream for up to $76.5 million, with $50 million to be paid at closing. The deal price includes up to $26.5 million based on the load capacity that will be confirmed in the final interconnection agreement with the Texas utility.
Graham, Texas Project is comprised of land and associated 164 MW of grid interconnection assets.
The closing of the transaction is expected on or about July 31, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.
As for the facility in New York, the companies agreed to amend the terms of the transaction announced in February into a staged closing. Stream will make a new $10 million escrow deposit toward its purchase of land at the Gateway site and its prior $6.5 million escrow deposit will be promptly released to Plug.
The closing date will be extended to March 31, 2027 to afford additional time for completion of the applicable New York State environmental and regulatory review processes. The purchase price has been fixed at $142 million.
In the early morning trading on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing 0.22 percent, at $2.2350.
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