Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

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20.07.2026 13:23:00

Plug Power vs. FuelCell: Both Are Hot in 2026, but Only One Is Worth Buying Now

It's been a volatile year for hydrogen and fuel cell stocks. Two of the main players in the space, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), have been on a roller coaster, resulting in massive swings. Which company is worthy of your attention right now?FuelCell's stock has seen explosive growth this year and, despite a recent drop, has risen more than 150% so far. This is largely the result of surging data center demand. The company's sales pipeline grew 267% to 4 gigawatts in the second quarter, and it announced an important strategic collaboration with Siemens. The partnership will help the company scale and deploy its fuel cells more quickly. FuelCell's financials still reflect the business's riskiness. The company's latest quarter saw revenue actually fall 5% year over year, while the backlog also dropped considerably to about $1.1 billion. FuelCell also recently diluted its shareholders by offering $225 million in newly issued shares. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Plug Power Inc. 1,93 2,15% Plug Power Inc.

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