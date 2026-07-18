Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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18.07.2026 17:00:00
Plug Power Wins a 50-Megawatt Order in Australia. Here's What It Means for the Hydrogen Stock.
Earlier this month, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) investors received some great news: The company's 50-megawatt (MW) hydrogen electrolyzer project in Australia is expected to move into the execution phase. This essentially clears the way for Plug Power to deliver on its end of the bargain and book the related revenue. While Plug Power has completed other projects elsewhere in Australia, this electrolyzer project is now that country's largest renewable hydrogen project to reach this level of development. Orica, the customer -- a large mining conglomerate that bills itself as the "world's largest mining-dedicated producer of sodium cyanide, supporting gold processing, silver recovery and other mineral extraction operations" -- operates an existing ammonia production facility on Kooragang Island.Currently, that facility produces most of its electricity from natural gas. Plug Power's proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer will use renewable energy sources to produce hydrogen fuel, offsetting around 7.5% of the facility's natural gas usage.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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