CAREER Aktie
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30.03.2026 19:50:00
Plug Supports Dream It, Be It Program to Advance Career Exploration for Young Women
Empowering the Next Generation: Plug Supports Dream It, Be ItAt Plug, advancing clean energy goes hand in hand with investing in people and communities. Long-term progress depends not only on innovation, but on creating access to opportunity. In March, in recognition of International Women’s Month, Plug supported Soroptimist International of Saratoga County’s Dream It, Be It program, an initiative designed to help young women build confidence, explore career paths, and take meaningful steps toward their future.Held March 25 and 26, the 2026 program brought together nearly 40 students from across the region for two days of guided discussions, self-reflection, and career exploration. At its core, Dream It, Be It reinforces a simple but powerful idea: there is no single path to success. Through activities focused on personal strengths and goal setting, participants began to define what success looks like for them, setting the stage for real-world insights from the career experts who joined them.Plug in Action: Supporting Career ExplorationAs part of the program, Plug contributed two leaders as career mentors: Jennifer Smith and Jennifer Senich.Through small group discussions, they shared both their current roles and the experiences that shaped their careers. The conversations focused on practical reflection rather than fixed outcomes.Participants were first asked to consider the traits they identified and how those traits connect to potential career paths. This approach helped make career exploration more practical and grounded in personal strengths.Students shared a wide range of interests. Some were drawn to helping others or working with animals. Others described more defined goals, including careers in healthcare, education, and technical fields.By connecting traits to interests, the discussions reinforced that personal qualities can translate across many different professions.Conversations That MatterThe roundtable discussions created space for thoughtful and honest dialogue. A consistent theme emerged. Career paths are rarely linear and often evolve over time.Participants explored how interests can change and how unexpected opportunities can lead to meaningful outcomes. The discussions emphasized the importance of staying curious, continuing to learn, and approaching decisions with effort and openness.There was also a strong focus on taking informed risks and staying engaged in the community. These ideas helped shift the conversation away from finding a single “right” path toward building a mindset that supports long-term growth.Meet the LeadersJennifer Smith, Director of Engineering and Research Programs at Plug, has more than 25 years of experience in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Her work supports the development of scalable clean energy solutions. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with an environmental concentration and a minor in Law and Technology. She actively supports STEM outreach and youth development through mentorship and community programs.“Programs like Dream It, Be It create space for conversations many of us did not have early in our careers. If one participant leaves with a clearer sense of possibility, that is meaningful.”Jennifer SmithJennifer Senich, Senior Director of Shared Services at Plug, has more than 20 years of experience in operations and program management. She leads enterprise program management, change management, and compliance initiatives, with a focus on alignment and execution. A 40 Under 40 honoree, she also co-founded Plug’s Women’s Impact Network and has contributed to advancing inclusion within the organization.“There is no single definition of success. A career develops over time, and it should reflect what matters to you and how you choose to grow.”Jennifer SenichBuilding What Comes NextSupporting programs like Dream It, Be It reflects a broader commitment at Plug. Advancing the hydrogen economy requires both technological progress and continued investment in people.Through education, mentorship, and community engagement, Plug supports the development of future leaders across industries.Progress in energy and progress in people are closely connected. Both require sustained effort, practical action, and a clear sense of purpose.The post Plug Supports Dream It, Be It Program to Advance Career Exploration for Young Women appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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