Plum Organics Helps Parents Lighten Their Load This Mother's and Father's Day

Leading organic baby food brand celebrates parents with $200 Plum Parental Credit to help them spend more time with their kids, lighten their mental load

FRESNO, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's and Father's Day, Plum Organics, a leading organic baby food brand, is helping parents spend quality time with their kids by taking care of those time-consuming and stressful household chores that often take time away from the family.

According to a Plum survey, a whopping 81% of parents say that daily chores keep them away from their families, attributing grocery shopping, general home cleaning and cooking to being the most time consuming. * On May 6 and June 17, Plum Organics will help "make it easy" for 100 parents by providing a $200 Plum Parental Credit, so they can hire support to alleviate the stress of chores and take care of the tasks that keep them away from their kids.

"Especially on a holiday meant to celebrate parents and help them to relax and unwind, time with your children is valuable and immeasurable," said Harry Overly, President and CEO of Sun-Maid Growers of California, parent company of Plum Organics. "That's why we're giving back time parents lose when taking care of the kids – including doing dirty dishes, tackling the pile of laundry or even putting dinner on the table."

Starting at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, May 6 for Mother's Day and 11 a.m. PT on Friday, June 17 for Father's Day, the first 100 parents to sign-up at www.plumparentalcredit.com will receive a $200 gift card to lighten a small amount of their parental load on Mother's or Father's Day, a time when parents deserve to relax and spend quality time with their kids. To sign-up for the chance at the credit, parents just need to enter their contact information via the credit entry form on the website — including name, email, phone, city and state — and select which chore keeps them from spending time with their kids the most. The first 100 recipients will be notified via email by Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. PT for Mother's Day and Monday, June 20 at 5 p.m. PT for Father's Day.

About Plum Organics

Plum Organics is a leading organic baby food brand with the mission of getting little ones the very best food from the very first bite. Recognized for unique, culinary-inspired recipes, Plum believes introducing a wide variety of nutritious foods from the beginning can impact babies' palates and preferences towards healthy foods for life. Plum offers a complete line of premium organic baby food, toddler and kids snack products, as well as an organic infant formula. As a brand by parents, for parents, #PlumMakesItEasy. For more information, visit www.plumorganics.com.

*OnePoll Survey of 1,000 mothers and fathers, conducted April 2022

