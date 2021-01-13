Plumb Works launches free, how-to online video course

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Those staring down a clogged drain without a clue have hope. Plumb Works, one of Atlanta's leading plumbing experts since 1989, is empowering others by launching Plumb Works Academy. This free, interactive, how-to online video course offers simple plumbing maintenance and repair tips for homeowners. It debuts January, 27 2021 at plumbworksacademy.com.

The Plumb Works Academy Home Plumbing Basics course teaches others how to take charge of their plumbing needs themselves and when to call a professional. It encourages viewers to identify and address any problems before they get worse, saving them money and time in the process.

"We're more than happy to share our virtual tool belt with those in need," says Plumb Works owner and founder Jerome Sabol. "With Plumb Works Academy, we'll walk you through do-it-yourself fixes and other challenges. Basically, we'll teach you all the home plumbing basics your granddad knew."

Josh Czerniak, Plumb Works' service manager, hosts the series and will cover a variety of topics throughout the Plumb Works Academy Home Plumbing Basics course, which combines humor, animation, and easy-to-grasp instructions. Topics include clearing a clogged sink or bathtub drain; dealing with a jammed garbage disposal; cleaning a clogged shower head; picking out plumbing fixtures; prepping for plumbing emergencies; clearing a clogged toilet; and more.

"At Plumb Works, supporting our community continues to be one of your key goals," Sabol explains. "Our video course allows us the opportunity to be by your side whether you're crawling under the sink or plunging a pesky drain. For more serious problems, we're just a phone call away."

For immediate plumbing solutions in Atlanta and the surrounding areas, call Plumb Works at 404-524-1825 or schedule service at PlumbWorksInc.com.

About Plumb Works: Since 1989, Plumb Works has been one of Atlanta's leading plumbing companies and proudly bears an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau. Plumb Works specializes in a wide range of plumbing repair, maintenance, and installation services. This includes everything from emergency plumbing and commercial services to drain cleaning, sewer line, and water heaters. Plumb Works believes in giving back to the community and regularly partners with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, the City of Decatur, and other local charities and organizations. You can learn more about PlumbWorks at PlumbWorksInc.com.

