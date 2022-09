Plunge in sterling leaves drivers paying £6 more for tank of petrol, says AA

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

While oil prices are back to pre-Ukraine war levels, a weaker pound results in higher costs for motorists The plunge in the value of the pound has left drivers paying an extra £6 for a tank of petrol, an analysis from the AA has found.The recent fall in sterling, exacerbated by Friday’s market-spooking mini-budget, has hit hard-pressed motorists in the pocket, the motoring group said. Continue reading...