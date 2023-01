Plunge into Python with 'Python Crash Course 3rd Edition'

Eric Matthes's Python Crash Course, 3rd Edition takes a well-regarded text for getting started with Python and brings it up to date for 2023. The book not only covers Python's basics but lets you put them to use in a series of projects involving data analysis, web development, and gaming. Many books offer either Python basics or projects to learn from. This one delivers both.Python for beginnersAccording to the introduction, the target audience for Python Crash Course, 3rd Edition is "people of any age who have never programmed in Python or have never programmed at all." That said, the appendices offer material one might find in a book aimed at a more professional audience, such as a quick rundown of using Git.To read this article in full, please click here