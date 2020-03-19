Plunk Smith Law Firm Adds Two, Expands Office in Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collin County-based Plunk Smith, PLLC has added experienced attorneys Jason McCuiston and Stephanie Barnes as the Frisco, Texas, firm continues to expand its core specialties of business litigation, commercial transactions, estate planning and probate.

Mr. McCuiston brings more than 15 years of experience representing clients in estate planning, asset protection, probate, and trust administration. He is one of the rare attorneys to be Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

An honors graduate of Abilene Christian University and Pepperdine University School of Law, Mr. McCuiston is a member of the Dallas Estate Planning Council and the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.

Ms. Barnes provides 15 years' experience in a variety of complex business litigation and civil litigation matters in state and federal courts throughout Texas. She is a former officer for the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association and member of the Eastern District of Texas Local Rules Advisory Committee.

Ms. Barnes graduated with honors from Austin College and obtained her law degree, also with honors, from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law. She has been recognized on the annual Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers and has achieved an AV Preeminent Peer Rating in the Martindale-Hubbell legal directory.

With over 100 years of combined experience, the attorneys at Plunk Smith provide first-class, responsive service for clients throughout Texas and across the country. Plunk Smith's attorneys have been included in the Texas Rising Stars and Texas Super Lawyer lists of the state's leading lawyers since the firm's founding.

Plunk Smith's transactional division represents individuals, small businesses, and private equity firms in matters such as entity formation, services agreements, real estate sales and purchases, and mergers and acquisitions.

Plunk Smith's estate planning division develops and implements comprehensive, personalized estate planning and asset protection strategies designed to preserve wealth, minimize taxes, and accomplish clients' personal objectives.

The firm's commercial litigation division represents businesses and individuals in a wide variety of commercial civil litigation matters in state and federal courts throughout Texas.

For more information, please contact Adam Plunk or Court Smith at (972) 370-3333 or visit www.plunksmith.com.

