Pluralsight Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Somit Goyal as President and Chief Operating Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Somit Goyal as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Somit will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of Pluralsight's cohesive strategy across core product and go-to-market organizations in support of the company's growth.

"Somit's deep, proven expertise across business leadership, sales strategy and operations, and product management is the perfect match for Pluralsight in our next chapter of growth," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "His passion for driving continuous success for all business stakeholders combined with his technology and SaaS background will help us meet the evolving needs of our customers as we continue to empower large enterprises around the world to advance their technology workforce. An exceptional leader and ultimate team player, I'm so excited to welcome Somit to Pluralsight."

"The technology skills gap is a growing problem for businesses and government agencies around the globe. I look forward to bringing my expertise to help our customers close these skills gaps, drive innovation, and compete in a digital world. I am thrilled with the opportunity to join Pluralsight and contribute to the company's mission of advancing the world's technology workforce," said Somit.

Somit brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise and consumer software in various functions across sales, customer success, and business strategy to Pluralsight. Somit comes to Pluralsight after spending more than a decade at Microsoft in various leadership roles, most recently as General Manager of Modern Work. In that role, Somit led global sales for Microsoft's productivity, collaboration, and employee experience product suites as well as the Surface family of devices.

Prior to Microsoft, Somit held product development, product management and strategy roles across companies like SAP, Oracle and AOL. Somit holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from INSEAD.

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

