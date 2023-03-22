Plus 557% dividend per share in the last twelve years Future strong growth expected for the industry

ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Emmen, Switzerland, 20 March 2023 PRESS RELEASE

The Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2023 approved an increase in the dividend of 0.30 to CHF 4.60. For private shareholders resident in Switzerland, the dividend is tax-free in the ratio of the foreign capital contribution reserve to the total dividend, provided the shares are privately held. Otherwise, it is subject to withholding tax. It will be paid out to shareholders as of 23 March 2023.

All other motions of the Board of Directors were ALSO adopted with a large majority, the Annual Report 2022 was approved and the actions of the Executive Board and the members of the Board of Directors were ratified. Peter Athanas, Walter P.J. Droege, Ernest-W. Droege, Thomas Fürer, Frank Tanski, and Gustavo Möller-Hergt have been confirmed for the coming year of office. The latter has been re-elected by the shareholders as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

IT is an integral part of our everyday lives, in medicine, education, logistics, gastronomy, private households and much more. With the implementation of digital management tools and platforms ERP, BI, CRM, Webshop, Cloud as well as the continuous increase of operational excellence, over the last twelve years ALSO has laid the foundation for further sustainable profitable growth, based on the opportunities of this ever-expanding industry explains Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1 500 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from supply to recycling from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information at: https: //also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.

