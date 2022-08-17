Plus500 H1 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 48%

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) reported that its first-half net profit increased to $244.1 million from $165.1 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.43 compared to $1.61. EBITDA was $305.3 million compared to $187.6 million.

Customer income was at $339.8 million compared to $379.2 million, a year ago. Customer trading performance was $171.6 million during first half of 2022. Total revenue increased to $511.4 million from $346.2 million.

Looking forward, the Board of Plus500 remains optimistic about the Group's performance, with sustainable growth to be delivered over the medium to long term.

The Board declared a total return of $120.4 million in relation to first half 2022, comprising of an interim dividend and a new share buyback programme. The interim dividend for first half 2022 of $60.2 million, representing $0.6238 per share, has an ex-dividend date of 25 August 2022, a record date of 26 August 2022 and a payment date of 11 November 2022. The Board has resolved to conduct a new share buyback programme to acquire up to $60.2 million of the company's shares.

