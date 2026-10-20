Plus500 To Acquire Brazilian Broker-Dealer Guru

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L, PLSQF), a multi-asset fintech company, on Tuesday announced that it has conditionally agreed to acquire full ownership of Guru Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda., a regulated broker-dealer in Brazil.

The company said the acquisition will be funded entirely from existing cash resources of more than $860 million as of June 30.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions, with the consideration payable upon completion.

The company said the acquisition will provide a direct presence in Brazil and expand its operations in Latin America.

The acquisition will enable the company to offer Brazilian stocks, futures, options and fixed-income securities, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

On Monday, Plus500 closed trading 1.72% lesser at GBp 3,318 on the London Stock Exchange.