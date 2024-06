Plusnet mobile customers told to switch within weeks or lose number

BT Group-owned provider has already ditched its TV service and will become a broadband-only supplierPlusnet customers who use the broadband firm’s mobile phone service have just weeks left to either switch to another provider, or face losing their mobile number.In May, Plusnet , which is part of BT, confirmed it was closing its mobile phone division, as EE takes over as BT’s main mobile brand. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel