PLUTO TV DEBUTS IN CANADA TODAY WITH MORE THAN 110 UNIQUE FREE CHANNELS

Leading Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) Service lands in Canada in Partnership with Corus Entertainment Inc.

Launching with Channels Dedicated to Iconic Premium Franchises including CSI, NCIS and South Park as well as Fan Favourites such asThe Drew Barrymore Show, Judge Judy and Beverly Hills 90210

Content Offering includes Hit Canadian Original Series from Corus such as Love It or List It, Property Brothers, Bryan Inc., Border Security, Chopped Canada alongside 24/7 News Programming from Global News

In Addition to FAST TV Offering on Pluto TV, Thousands of Hours Available to Watch On-Demand

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto TV, the world's leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service made its debut in Canada today, December 1, streaming more than 20,000 hours of free programming to Canadians. This marks Pluto TV's most robust content at launch offering to-date, introducing a diverse lineup of over 110 thematic and single-series channels curated from a library containing thousands of titles from Paramount and global media partners.

Through a partnership with Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B), Pluto TV now offers Canadian audiences a wide spectrum of free programming including iconic TV and film franchises across popular genres such as drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news and more.

"I am thrilled to officially introduce Pluto TV to Canadian audiences, bringing them a fantastic lineup that combines the best of Corus' Canadian content, Paramount's deep library and more than 100 third-party partners. The union of Pluto TV and Corus delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a free streaming destination for fans, and creating opportunities for advertisers, offering a premium inventory in a brand safe TV environment," said Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President & International General Manager for Pluto TV. "This year has marked tremendous growth for Pluto TV, having expanded to the Nordics in May and now to Canada. As we are now in more than 30 countries and territories, we are one step closer to our mission to entertain the planet."

"The debut of Pluto TV marks the next evolution of streaming in Canada, as Corus celebrates the launch alongside Paramount Global as partners in both content and ad sales," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Corus is home to Canada's biggest portfolio of original content in the food and lifestyle space, and the stories that connect with Canadians where they live through Global News. Our strategy has always been rooted in placing more content in more places, and Pluto TV further advances this goal. We are also thrilled to expand our offering for advertisers with the addition of Pluto TV's huge inventory of premium video."

Programming Lineup offers Something For Everyone

Pluto TV makes it easy for viewers to watch their favourite shows, all day, through the platform's extensive catalogue of purposefully curated channels dedicated to singular series, franchises and stars that audiences know and love – and want to watch 24/7. Love Border Security? Tune into Busted at the Border. Can't get enough of the CSI franchise? Tune into the CSI Channel. Feeling nostalgic for some 80s and 90s comedy? Stream Michael J. Fox series Spin City and Family Ties on the Family Ties Channel. Stream now, pay never, it is that simple!

Channels that Deliver Content That Entertains

CLASSICS:

From classic sitcoms like Happy Days to the heart-pounding action of the original Mission Impossible, beloved classic titles find their home on the service with channels dedicated to the original The Love Boat, The Ed Sullivan Show, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Carol Burnett Show alongside the curated channel Pluto TV Retro Crime Drama which brings back the original Perry Mason, Matlock, Hawaii Five-0 and more.

CRIME:

Crime audiences can stream chilling tales and investigations on Crime channels including Pluto TV Crime Drama which features hits like Elementary and Hawaii Five-0, the CSI Channel which features episodes from the CSI Franchise, and single-series channels featuring round the clock episodes of shows like, NCIS, 48 Hours, Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries and more.

DRAMA:

Drama fans can now tune in to curated channels like Pluto TV Courtroom featuring episodes from JAG, Judging Amy and Instinct, or the Nonstop Drama Channel which features Canadian hits from Corus like Departure and Private Eyes. Other drama single-series channels include Beverly Hills 90210, Baywatch, Dynasty, and Shameless UK among others.

MOVIES:

Movie lovers can tune into numerous channels organized by genre, including romance, drama, comedy and action. Showcasing some of the most entertaining movie titles of all time, such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Wayne's World, Grease, Terms of Endearment and Gladiator there is truly a movie channel for everyone.

HOLIDAY:

Just in time for the holidays, Canadians can tune into the Christmas 365 channel, where every day is Christmas with feel-good, heart-warming holiday movies no matter the season.

COMEDY:

For viewers who are after a laugh, there is the Pluto TV Comedy Channel as well as a number of channels dedicated to contemporary fan-favorite titles including South Park, Frasier, Cheers, Family Ties, King of Queens and more.

REALITY:

From The Drew Barrymore Show to The Judge Judy Channel, Gordon Ramsay'sHell's Kitchen to Fear Factor, there is no shortage of exciting content when it comes to entertainment and reality.

KIDS:

Additionally, there are endless channels for kids and families to enjoy including Nick Jr. Pluto TV, featuring Blues Clues and Wallykazam!, Preschool Pals, Preschool Play and Nick Pluto TV featuring programming for bigger kids like iCarly and Victorious, as well as channels centered on titles including Totally Turtles dedicated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as Dora TV, Ryan & Friends and more.

SPORTS & GAMING:

Pluto TV also caters to those with specific interests. Sports fans can tune in to BelN SPORTS XTRA, World Poker Tour and MAV TV Select, while gamers can access content that celebrates the most-beloved videogames, such as Gameplay:Call of Duty, Gameplay:Fortnite and Gameplay:Roblox.

Canadian Content

Pluto TV in Canada will proudly feature more than 30 channels dedicated to some of the most iconic Canadian content with six Home & DIY channels featuring household names like Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Sarah Richardson, Sebastian Clovis and Scott McGillivray, four Food channels that feature Canadian celebrity chefs like Anna Olson and Lynn Crawford, five Kids Channels that feature Canadian darlings like Max and Ruby and Franklin, iconic series like Degrassi: The Next Generation, and 14 National and Local news & opinion channels delivering Canadian newscasts from coast to coast.

HOME & DIY (Canadian):

For those into Home & DIY, Pluto TV offers curated channels like Home Outside,Reno & Flip, Fixers & Flippers, Reno Duo, and In the Market, which feature the best lifestyle content from Corus including Bryan Inc., Property Brothers, Love It or List It, Sarah Off the Grid, Home to Win and so much more.

FOOD (Canadian):

Pluto TV also caters to foodies, with channels including Ready, Set, Bake!, Kitchen Battles, Nonstop Chop and Snackable Adventures chalk full of delicious hits like Chopped Canada, Bake with Anna Olson, Carnival Eats and Iron Chef Canada.

LIVE NEWS & OPINION PROGRAMMING (Canadian):

Canadian viewers will also have access to around-the-clock local Global News channels from Toronto, Montreal, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Kingston, Lethbridge, Okanagan, Peterborough, Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon. National news channels are also now streaming on Pluto TV Canada, including Global News National, together with international news channels like CBS News and Cheddar News.

French Language Content

Pluto TV Canada will also offer channels entirely in French including Dora TV FR, Tortues Ninja TV, South Park FR, Doctor Who FR, Degrassi FR, Alerte à Malibu and Les Nouveaux Détectives.

Advertising Sales

Corus is the ad representative for Pluto TV, which is positioned to become one of the largest free premium ad-supported streaming services in the country.

Stream Now For Free

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via Web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 72 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 30 countries and territories.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com

SOURCE Pluto TV