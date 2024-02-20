Press release

Pluxee strengthens its Leadership Team

Paris: February [20], 2024 // PLUXEE (the "Group”), a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement, announces changes to strengthen its Leadership Team in line with its strategic plan presented on January 10th, 2024 at its Capital Markets Day.

Alexandre Cotarmanac’h joins Pluxee as Chief Product Officer and member of the Leadership Team. He will oversee Pluxee’s portfolio of products and services, defining the roadmap, driving innovation, and ensuring its programmatic deployment while contributing to the Group’s profitable growth.

He will report to Aurélien Sonet, CEO of Pluxee, with his appointment taking effect immediately.

Viktoria Otero del Val, previously Chief Strategy, Product and Customer Experience Officer, becomes Chief Strategy, Marketing and Sales Officer, and Chief Revenue Growth Officer for the United States and United Kingdom. In her new role, she will augment the Group’s revenue in Employee Engagement and Rewards and Recognition activity in the US and UK, while continuing to focus on driving strategy, marketing and sales performance.

Aurélien Sonet, CEO of Pluxee, commented:

"These are exciting times for our business, as we continue to build on the momentum from our listing. The strengthening of Pluxee’s leadership supports the execution of our strategic plan, aiming to reinforce our position as a global leader in Employee Benefits and Engagement and sustain our profitable growth. As a pure player, we are committed to enhancing our value proposition for our key stakeholders -clients, consumers, and merchant partners.

With Alexandre, a seasoned expert with a proven track record in product, technology and data science, we are well positioned to realise market opportunities and further enhance our product offering globally. In her new role, Viktoria will apply her extensive experience to further capture the growth potential of the US and UK Employee Benefits and Rewards and Recognition markets. She will remain in charge of the Group’s Strategy, Marketing and Sales.”

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com



Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com





Note to Editors

Biographies

Alexandre Cotarmanac’h, Pluxee Chief Product Officer and member of the Leadership Team

Alexandre began his career in research at Orange where he authored 10+ patents.

From 2015 to 2018, Alexandre was responsible for Publisher Products at Criteo which served several billion targeted ads per day, covering half of the global internet population.

In 2018, Alexandre joined Dunnhumby, as the Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) of the Media business unit, he directed product vision, strategy, and roadmap resulting in best-in-class and customer-first offerings for retail media. During his tenure, he delivered a cloud-first multi-tenanted customer management platform enabling loyalty and retention programs.

Most recently, Alexandre was CPTO at Stuart, the leading last-mile B2B logistics company in Europe where he led the transformation of Tech (including Product, Data, and Engineering teams). He led the successful launch of a new offering dedicated to large grocery retailers in the UK and France. He was involved in the material improvement of unit economics through new products and machine learning algorithms, as well as the sale of the company.

Alexandre is a graduate of École Polytechnique and Corps des Mines. He is bilingual in French and Spanish and fluent in English.

Viktoria Otero Del Val, Chief Strategy, Marketing and Sales Officer, and Chief Revenue Growth Officer for the United States and United Kingdom

Viktoria started her career in strategy consulting in 1999 working at McKinsey and Company in Hungary and Boston Consulting Group in Canada. She then spent ten years in the energy sector in strategy and marketing management positions, first at Centrica in Canada and then at EDF in France, helping the definition of go-to-market strategies as energy markets were opening.

Viktoria first joined Sodexo in 2012 as Group SVP Strategy and was appointed Director of Commercial Development and Innovation in 2016 for the On-site Services activity in Sodexo France, Corporate segment.

In 2017, she joined Thales Alenia Space as SVP Strategy, Innovation, M&A and New Business Initiatives where she led various key investments.

Viktoria returned to Sodexo in 2019 as Chief Strategy, Product and Customer Experience for Benefits & Rewards Services and became a member of the Activity’s Executive Leadership Team.

Viktoria is a graduate of Harvard University with an MA in Government and of the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary with an MA in Political Science. She also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. A French and Hungarian citizen, Viktoria speaks French, English, and Hungarian.

Attachment