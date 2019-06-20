Plyzer Technologies Inc. Announces New SaaS Customer Acofarma Distribucion SA

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - (PLYZ: OTCQB) Plyzer Technologies Inc. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed Acofarma Distribucion SA ("Acofarma"), as a new client. Acofarma will be using Plyzer's flagship B2B business analytics platform, Plyzer Intelligence. Acofarma Distribucion, S.A. distributes pharmaceutical products in Spain. The Company provides a range of capsules, homeopathy medication, sponges, syringes, urine containers, creams, diapers, eye care and dental products, herbal medicines, refrigerators, and accessories.

"Using Plyzer's platform to access information in real time and in an immediate manner, will allow us to focus on our strategies in a distinct method that will change the way we work and makes us more efficient and productive," states Elisabet Jimenez, head of development of new business for Acofarma.

"It is exciting for us to work with a great company like Acofarma which has a long history of success in Spain. We are sure that we can help them improve their productivity, efficiency and profitability," said Diego Hervás, COO of Plyzer Corporation "We expect to have a long and successful relationship with Acofarma over the coming years".

About Plyzer Intelligence

The Plyzer Intelligence platform analyzes millions of URLS from approximately 500 online marketplaces in Spain to provide a brand or company with real-time, critical pricing and market data across all its online sales channels under one dashboard. This tool will significantly assist a company in controlling point of sale, monitoring which images are displayed on reseller websites, ascertaining the accuracy of descriptions used, and conducting an ongoing competitive analysis of its omnichannel strategy versus its major competitors. Plyzer Intelligence is an essential tool in sales functions, marketing functions, and legal/compliance functions.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

