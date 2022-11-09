PMB Announces Promotion of Jake Rohe to Managing Partner and President

Former Partner | SVP Development, Jake Rohe, transitions to Managing Partner | President in the latest evolution of PMB's leadership.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading, purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer across the continuum of care, continues to demonstrate its commitment to elevating the healthcare experience with the promotion of a senior leader, Jake Rohe, to Managing Partner | President.

After playing a leading role in the development for the company as a Partner for the past 10 years, Jake will be promoted to President and Mark Toothacre, former President, will transition to a new title as Managing Partner | CEO. Jake's promotion and the new titles formally recognize what has been the de facto PMB management structure for many years. The moves come at a time of record growth for PMB as the company continues to develop across the continuum of care. PMB's evolution and commitment to its leadership team and internal capabilities enables the firm to continue to execute its business plan, partnerships, and capabilities across the continuum of care.

Jake Rohe has been a driving force behind evolving the PMB brand into a nationally recognized healthcare real estate developer. "Jake is a skilled healthcare real estate professional who is constantly looking for ways to improve both PMB and himself. Jake's skills and industry-wide reputation provide exceptional value to PMB. Jake is also highly respected by our clients, industry partners and our competitors. Jake's leadership, vision and contributions have helped set PMB's successful course over his eighteen-year career," says Mark Toothacre, Managing Partner | CEO.

"This is a really exciting time for our company and I'm lucky to get the opportunity to continue to evolve PMB's brand with my colleagues and our partners. There are so many people and partnerships that have played a role in PMB's success over the course of our 51-year history. It's a tremendous opportunity and an equally great responsibility to be stepping into this role at PMB. We're fortunate to have some of the highest-quality projects and partnerships in the country and we feel like we're just getting started. Our strategies will continue to evolve to deliver value to the continuum of care, but our principles and core values will remain unchanged. I couldn't be more excited for the future of the company alongside my PMB colleagues and partners, Mark Toothacre, Ben Ryan, and Jake Dinnen," says Jake Rohe, Managing Partner | President.

On the heels of this sustained success, PMB will continue its intentional executive team succession plan by transitioning Mark Toothacre, Jake Rohe and Ben Ryan to Managing Partners. In addition, Jake Dinnen has been promoted to Partner. All four individuals are strong, purpose-driven leaders and have continuously brought value and innovation to the business.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer. PMB is a committed, multidisciplinary team of forward-thinkers and problem-solvers from every field, united by a shared purpose: elevating the healthcare experience by developing and managing healing spaces that make a positive difference in people's lives. PMB is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog https://pmbllc.com/pmb-announces-promotion-of-jake-rohe-to-managing-partner-and-president/

