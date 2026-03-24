Eon Labs Aktie
WKN DE: 542111 / ISIN: US29412E1001
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24.03.2026 15:49:57
PMGC Holdings Shares Rise 8% After Subsidiary Secures ITAR Registration
(RTTNews) - PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) shares rose 8.31 percent to $4.04, gaining $0.31 on Tuesday, after the company announced that its subsidiary completed U.S. defense export compliance registration.
The stock is currently trading at $4.04 compared with its previous close of $3.73. Shares opened at $4.42 and traded between $3.83 and $4.4246 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 15.66 million shares, far above the average volume of about 229,091 shares.
PMGC said its wholly owned subsidiary, Silicon Valley Manufacturing, completed International Traffic in Arms Regulations registration with the U.S. Department of State, enabling it to pursue defense and aerospace contracts that require compliance with U.S. export-control rules.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $3.3800 to $467.3684.
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