PMI Foods Donates 2,928 Pounds of Meat to Los Angeles Mission to Feed Unhoused Angelinos throughout LA County

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a global enterprise that annually supplies 1.6 billion pounds of beef, chicken, pork, eggs, and seafood products all over the world, today announced the delivery of 99 cases of life-sustaining meat to Los Angeles Mission. PMI Foods' donation will have a direct and significant impact on improving the lives of those in need.

Los Angeles County has an alarming number of individuals experiencing homelessness, with almost 70,000 people who are suffering in this situation. In an effort to provide support to those who are most in need, the Los Angeles Mission strives to help individuals lead a more fulfilling life with the overall goal of decreasing homelessness in the region. By donating 2,928 pounds of food, the homeless population in Los Angeles will receive direct assistance from this charitable act.

"Our mission at PMI Foods is to feed the hungry and we are proud to partner with CityServe and the LA Mission to achieve our shared goal of changing lives," remarked Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "People experiencing homelessness are often overlooked and are cast aside by society. PMI Foods is committed to making a difference, and we plan to do more to feed our fellow brothers and sisters in local communities across America."

"We are deeply grateful to Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) for their generous donation of life-sustaining food," stated Troy Vaughn, CEO of Los Angeles Mission. "With so many individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in Los Angeles County, every act of kindness counts. We are truly honored to partner with PMI Foods in this effort and look forward to collaborating with them on future initiatives that will make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens."

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging.

Los Angeles Mission

The Los Angeles Mission is a nonprofit organization located in downtown Los Angeles, California, that provides services to individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction. The organization was founded in 1936 and has since been dedicated to serving the homeless population in the Los Angeles area by providing food, shelter, medical care, education, job training, and spiritual guidance.

The Los Angeles Mission operates multiple facilities that provide a variety of services, including a residential facility for men, a women's shelter, and a summer camp for children. They also have a health clinic that provides medical and dental care to the homeless population. Additionally, the organization offers education and job training programs to help individuals gain new skills and find employment.

The Los Angeles Mission relies on the support of volunteers and donors to continue their work in the community. The mission of LA Mission is to provide help, hope, and a second chance to those who are struggling and in need, and to ultimately reduce homelessness in the region.

