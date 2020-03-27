PMR Gives Back launches COVID-19 relief fundraising campaign for Idaho Treasure Valley region

MERIDIAN, Idaho, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMR Gives Back the charitable arm of Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, has launched an outreach campaign to help those who are struggling in the Boise area as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis.

PMR Gives Back is implementing the campaign across the region to help those who have lost their job, and children who are now out of school and lacking in resources. To do so, PMR Gives Back is organizing donation drives at the Premier Mortgage Resources Meridian headquarters, and its Twin Falls branch, benefiting the Idaho Foodbank. The drive will launch as soon as the stay-at-home order from the Governor is lifted. In addition to helping the Idaho Foodbank, we are gathering donated reading materials and STEM packages to distribute to families and children lacking in educational resources at home.

PMR Gives Back also has set a goal of raising $10,000 on its community donation page: PMRLoans.com/GiveBack. PMR Gives Back is matching incoming donations, dollar for dollar up to $10,000, to feed as many families as possible during this crisis.

"While we have always been a partner within our communities, giving back to those in need with charities is near and dear to our hearts. At this time in our region and nation's history we wanted to take those efforts to the next level," said Cory Swain, PMR Gives Back CEO, and managing partner of Premier Mortgage Resources. "That is why during this time of crisis, PMR Gives Back is doing everything in its power to help those affected by COVID-19."

PMR Gives Back has partnered with the Idaho Foodbank and local school districts in the Boise Metropolitan area to help generate and deliver donations to families in need.

Christopher Bruce, (NMLS 1435739) a loan officer with Premier Mortgage Resources, is an advocate for local schools and is currently running for the Idaho State Legislature, District 22. Bruce is organizing STEM packages and book donations for students, which are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to families in need at local schools.

"Never before have parents been asked to suddenly be full-time caregivers, educators and to work from home all at once. Some parents aren't lucky enough to have kept their job. We need to step up and help give them resources to keep up with their child's education during this time," Bruce said.

It is the mission of PMR Gives Back to help the underserved and at-risk populations across the Treasure Valley area and other communities in which we are involved.

"There are so many ways you can get involved and help right now. We will all get through this together by being resilient, kind and generous. Please join us and the rest of the PMR family by joining the PMR Gives Back campaign or helping in any other way in your community you see available," Swain said.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) has been helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership since 1991. With 31 licensed locations west of the Mississippi and staffed by over 120 loan officers, the company offers a full menu of mortgage products and is delegated to underwrite conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and several state bond programs. PMR has branches across seven states (Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Minnesota and Montana). For more information, visit pmrloans.com.

About PMR Gives Back

PMR Gives Back is the charitable arm of Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, that focuses on supporting the Treasure Valley area and other communities in which it is involved. PMR Gives Back works diligently to provide support and deliver resources to underserved and at-risk populations across the Boise region. Its efforts include partnering with community-based organizations to fundraise and volunteer. For more information, visit http://www.pmrloans.com/giveback/.

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources