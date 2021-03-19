+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
19.03.2021 13:47:00

PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.150 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due April 29, 2021

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on March 30, 2021, of all of the outstanding Senior Notes due April 29, 2021, issued by PNC Bank, National Association in the amount of $1,250,000,000 (CUSIP 69353REW4). The securities have a distribution rate of 2.150 percent and an original scheduled maturity date of April 29, 2021. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of March 30, 2021. 

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

