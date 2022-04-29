29.04.2022 14:38:00

PNC ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SENIOR BANK NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2022

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on May 31, 2022 of all of the outstanding Senior Notes due June 29, 2022 issued by PNC Bank, National Association (as successor-in-interest to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank) in the amount of $750,000,000 (CUSIP 20453KAB1). The securities have a distribution rate of 2.875% and an original scheduled maturity date of June 29, 2022. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of May 31, 2022.

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

