15.06.2022 23:23:00

PNC BANK, N.A. CHANGES PRIME RATE

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A. announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 4.75% is effective tomorrow, June 16, 2022.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

