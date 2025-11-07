PNC Bank To Invest $2 Bln To Expand Retail Footprint; To Hire 2,000 New Employees By 2030

(RTTNews) - PNC Bank N.A., a member of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), announced Friday it will open more than 300 new branches by 2030, adding 100 new branches to the expansion plans announced last November and increasing its total branch investment to approximately $2 billion.

The additional branches, in markets including Nashville, Chicago, Sarasota and Winston-Salem, extend PNC's expansion efforts to nearly 20 markets across the United States.

PNC also re-affirmed its plan to complete the renovation of 100% of its branch network by 2029. In total, by 2030 PNC also plans to hire more than 2,000 new employees in support of the bank's retail expansion efforts.

As part of this investment, PNC plans to add approximately 35 new branches to its presence in Nashville. PNC also plans to build 40 additional new branches in six other cities across the Southeast, including Fort Myers, Lakeland, Sarasota, Asheville, Winston-Salem and Wilmington, N.C.

PNC is also significantly increasing its presence in Chicago, adding approximately 25 branches to its existing 113 locations across the market. As previously announced in 2024, PNC is committed to building more than 200 branches across strategic growth markets including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, San Antonio, and Tampa.